Pillar (shoulder) began a minor-league rehab assignment with Triple-A Oklahoma City on Wednesday, per MLB.com.
Pillar fractured his left shoulder in June and was originally expected to miss the remainder of the season, but he's recovered more quickly than expected and is now playing with the Dodgers' Triple-A club. Through two games with OKC, he's gone 1-for-8 with a run and two RBI. There may not be a roster spot available for Pillar on the big-league club, so he'll work to be ready in case an injury creates a need over the final days of the regular season or in the playoffs.