Pillar's contract was selected by the Dodgers on Saturday.
Pillar has carved out a career by combining a below-average but passable bat with strong outfield defense, but he's fallen off a bit on the defensive side in his early thirties, which explains why he failed to win a roster spot in spring training. On a contender, he fits best as a bench player at this point in his career. That's presumably the role he'll fill during his time on the roster, though he could earn starts against lefties. Max Muncy (elbow) hit the injured list in a corresponding move, so Pillar's presence could help the Dodgers use utility players Gavin Lux and Chris Taylor in the infield more often.