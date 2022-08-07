Pillar (shoulder) has been cleared to begin taking part in baseball activities and hopes to be playing in minor-league games by earlier September, Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Pillar was believed to be done for 2022 after undergoing surgery for a fractured left shoulder in early June, but he's apparently ahead of schedule in his recovery and could make a late-season return. The 33-year-old will begin a hitting progression Monday at the Dodgers' extended spring training facility in Arizona.