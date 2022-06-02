Pillar was placed on the 10-day injured list with a left shoulder fracture Thursday, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.

Pillar was removed from Wednesday's loss to the Pirates due to a shoulder injury, and he underwent scans Thursday that revealed a fracture. It's not yet clear how much time the outfielder will be forced to miss, but manager Dave Roberts said surgery is a possibility, Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times reports. Cody Bellinger is back in the lineup for the Dodgers on Thursday, while Zach McKinstry was recalled from Triple-A Oklahoma City to provide additional depth for the major-league club.