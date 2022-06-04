site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Dodgers' Kevin Pillar: Moved to 60-day IL
RotoWire Staff
Pillar (shoulder) was transferred to the 60-day injured list Friday.
This will rule him out for the rest of June and all of July. Pillar is out with a left shoulder fracture and is without a timetable to return. Eddy Alvarez took Pillar's spot on the 40-man roster.
