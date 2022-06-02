Pillar exited Wednesday's loss to the Pirates after his left shoulder briefly popped out, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports.

Pillar went 1-for-1 with a double, a walk and a run before leaving the contest after the fifth inning. The severity of the injury remains unclear, and the veteran outfielder will be further evaluated Thursday. He's made four starts since having his contract selected by the Dodgers over the weekend, but Cody Bellinger (hip) is expected to rejoin the lineup Thursday versus the Mets, so Pillar was likely headed for a reduced role regardless of his injury.