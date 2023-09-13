Hurt tossed two scoreless innings against the Padres on Tuesday, retiring all six batters he faced, including three by strikeout.

The Dodgers were up 9-2 when Hurt entered in the eighth inning, so his outing can't be characterized as high-leverage. However, that doesn't diminish the right-hander's effectiveness -- threw 19 of 24 pitches for strikes overall and struck out the side in the ninth inning. His work in the eighth frame may have been even more impressive, as Hurt began his big-league career by making easy work of the heart of San Diego's lineup, including Fernando Tatis, Juan Soto and Manny Machado. The 25-year-old showed plenty of punchout prowess in fanning 145 batters over 88.1 innings in the minors this season, and he could bring a late-season boost to the Dodgers' bullpen if he can build upon Tuesday's eye-opening debut.