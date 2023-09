The Dodgers optioned Hurt to Triple-A Oklahoma City on Wednesday.

Hurt made an impressive showing during his MLB debut Tuesday, sitting down Fernando Tatis, Juan Soto and Manny Machado during the first of his two innings of work. However, the return of Joe Kelly (forearm) will send Hurt back to Triple-A. Hurt might still have a chance to return before the end of the season if the Dodgers need another fresh bullpen arm.