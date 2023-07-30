Lynn will make his first start with the Dodgers on Tuesday versus the Athletics in Los Angeles, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.

Though he'll be taking a 6.47 ERA and 1.46 WHIP into his Dodgers debut, Lynn could be worth activating in the majority of leagues with weekly lineups. After drawing the home matchup with one of baseball's worst teams, Lynn will tentatively line up for a second start next Sunday in San Diego. Even with the unsightly ERA and WHIP during his time with the White Sox, Lynn wasn't a total zero for fantasy mangers this season, as he's currently holding down a career-best 10.8 K/9 that's backed by a career-high 13.9 percent swinging-strike rate.