Dodgers' Landon Knack: Activated from injured list

The Dodgers reinstated Knack (chest) from the 60-day injured list Saturday.

Knack has been on the injured list since Opening Day due to an intercostal strain, but he's now been cleared to rejoin the Dodgers' pitching staff after giving up three runs in seven innings across three minor-league rehab outings. The 28-year-old righty has been used primarily as a starter throughout his career, but he'll most likely work as a long reliever while he eases his way back into big-league action. Kyle Hurt was optioned to Triple-A Oklahoma City to free up a spot for Knack on the active roster, and Charlie Barnes was DFA'd to clear a 40-man spot.