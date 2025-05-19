Knack will be used in bulk relief Monday versus the Diamondbacks, Sonja Chen of MLB.com reports.
Jack Dreyer is slated to serve as an opener before turning things over to Knack. The 27-year-old Knack allowed five runs over 4.2 innings against the Athletics his last time out but struck out eight while walking only one.
