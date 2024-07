Knack isn't starting Thursday against the Phillies but could be utilized behind opener Anthony Banda, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.

The Dodgers haven't announced their pitching plans beyond the opener, but Knack would be on turn to pitch after starting last Thursday against the Diamondbacks. The right-hander has a 2.86 ERA, 0.98 WHIP and 31:9 K:BB across 34.2 innings this season.