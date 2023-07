Knack joined the Dodgers' taxi squad Thursday, Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times reports.

The 25-year-old right-hander could get his first major-league opportunity if Brusdar Graterol (arm) requires a trip to the injured list. Knack, a second-round pick in the 2020 MLB Draft, has registered a sharp 2.41 ERA and 77:18 K:BB in 71 innings (15 starts) this season between Double-A Tulsa and Triple-A Oklahoma City.