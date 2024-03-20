The Dodgers recalled Knack from Triple-A Oklahoma City on Tuesday.

The Dodgers optioned Knack to minor-league camp toward the beginning of March, but he will rejoin the big-league club for their opening series in South Korea as Blake Treinen (chest) begins the year on the injured list. Knack has yet to pitch in the majors, but he turned in a 2.93 ERA and 1.44 WHIP across 43 innings at Oklahoma City last season. Knack has been used almost exclusively as a starter in his minor-league career, but he will likely come out of the bullpen for the Dodgers as a multi-inning option.