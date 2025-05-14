Knack (2-1) allowed five runs on seven hits and a walk while striking out eight over 4.2 innings to take the loss Tuesday versus the Athletics.

Knack was taken deep twice by Jacob Wilson in this contest, and that ended up being more than enough to stick the right-hander with his first loss of the year. He's posted a 5.89 ERA, 1.53 WHIP and 20:8 K:BB across 18.1 innings over five appearances (four starts) in the majors. The strikeout totals are tantalizing, but he'll need to improve his run prevention to earn widespread interest in fantasy. Knack could have been at risk of losing his place in the Dodgers' six-man rotation when Clayton Kershaw (toe) returns to action Saturday, but Roki Sasaki (shoulder) landed on the injured list Tuesday, so Knack's role should be safe for now. Knack is tentatively projected for a home start versus the Diamondbacks next week.