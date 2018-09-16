Machado went 1-for-5 with a two-run home run in a 17-4 rout of the Cardinals on Saturday.

Machado provided one of the Dodgers' five long balls, upping his season total to 35 in the process. The 25-year-old is just two homers and one RBI away from tying his career highs in each category with 13 games left in the 2018 campaign.