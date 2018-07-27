Machado went 1-for-4 with a solo homer and a walk in the 8-2 win over Atlanta on Thursday.

Machado finally went yard in his seventh game as a Dodger. The 26-year-old infielder is up to 25 home runs, 67 RBI and a .951 OPS in 449 total plate appearances this season. He's batting just .258 (8-31) since joining Los Angeles, but once he settles in, he should get back to posting elite fantasy numbers.