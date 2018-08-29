Dodgers' Manny Machado: Drives in four
Machado went 2-for-4 with a sacrifice fly and four RBI in Tuesday's win over the Rangers.
Machado was trouble for Rangers pitching throughout the game. He opened the scoring with a two-RBI single in the third inning, added a sacrifice fly in the fourth and stretched the lead to five with another RBI single in the sixth. Machado has hit a solid .272/.349/.469 with seven homers and five steals since joining the Dodgers. His 119 wRC+ with his new team is down from the 154 wRC+ he posted in the first part of the season in Baltimore but is right in line with his career figure (120).
