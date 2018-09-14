Machado went 3-for-4 with a solo home run, three RBI and two runs scored Thursday against the Cardinals.

Machado took John Brebbia deep in the seventh inning to record his 34th home run of the season. He had turned in a productive effort before the home run, driving in runs on a double and sacrifice fly. While his production has met preseason expectations, the long ball was Machado's first since Aug. 30 and he has managed just five RBI in that span.