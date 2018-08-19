Dodgers' Manny Machado: Headed for X-rays
Machado is scheduled to undergo an X-ray on his left wrist, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.
Machado was hit on the wrist during the ninth inning of Sunday's 12-1 win over the Mariners, and while he was initially able to stay in the game, Justin Turner replaced him at third base for the bottom half of the inning. Manager Dave Roberts said Machado was hit right above the wrist, according to Pedro Moura of The Athletic Los Angeles, so the Dodgers are hopeful he'll be fine. More should be known after his tests results are disclosed.
