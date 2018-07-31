Dodgers' Manny Machado: Homers in loss
Machado went 1-for-3 with a pair of walks and a solo home run in Monday's 5-2 loss to the Brewers.
Machado's second homer as a Dodger was the lone bright spot in an otherwise forgettable game for the club. The 26-year-old hasn't skipped a beat since moving west over the All-Star break, slashing .304/.418/.500 with two homers in 11 games following the blockbuster trade.
