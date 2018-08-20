Dodgers' Manny Machado: In Monday's lineup
Machado (wrist) will start at shortstop and bat third against St. Louis on Monday.
Machado will not miss any additional time after getting struck on the wrist in the ninth inning of Sunday's victory. It looks like his X-rays did indeed come back clean, though the club has yet to release any details on the matter. Since joining the club, he's slashed .265/.348/.436 with four home runs and 10 RBI in 29 games.
