Dodgers' Manny Machado: Launches two homers against Mariners
Machado went 2-for-5 with a pair of home runs and three RBI to help the Dodgers to an 11-1 romp over the Mariners on Friday.
Machado continues to rake for his new club, as he now has two multi-hit efforts in his last three games including his 27th and 28th homers of the season that helped pace the Dodgers to the big victory in this contest. The 26-year-old star was putting up huge numbers on a bad Baltimore team before he was traded to the Dodgers, and it looks like he's poised to provide even more robust across-the-board contributions now that he's afforded more protection in a much-improved lineup.
