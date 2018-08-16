Machado went 3-for-5 with an RBI, a run scored, a double, a walk and a strikeout in Wednesday's extra-innings win over the Giants.

Machado delivered an insurance run with his seventh-inning double, which proved to be big when San Francisco staged a late comeback to send this one to extras. The 26-year-old's .774 OPS with the Dodgers is considerably lower than the .962 mark he was posting with Baltimore, but he's otherwise been adjusting nicely to the National League. He also should continue seeing plenty more run-scoring and run-producing opportunities than he was seeing while playing for the rebuilding Orioles.