Machado is not in the lineup against Colorado on Friday, Andy McCullough of The Los Angeles Times reports.

Machado will get a day off for the first time since coming over to Los Angeles prior to the second half of the season. Since becoming a Dodger, he's slashed .280/.366/.427 with two home runs, five RBI and 25 strikeouts in 20 games. In his place, Chris Taylor will start at shortstop and bat sixth.