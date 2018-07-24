Machado made his first start of the season at third base Monday, going 1-for-5 with a triple and a run scored in a 7-6 win over the Phillies.

Justin Turner (groin) was placed on the disabled list Monday, and Machado will garner most starts at the hot corner in his stead, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports. This news doesn't affect the stud's immense fantasy value this season, but it could preserve Machado's third-base eligibility for the 2019 campaign.