Dodgers' Manny Machado: Takes over at third
Machado made his first start of the season at third base Monday, going 1-for-5 with a triple and a run scored in a 7-6 win over the Phillies.
Justin Turner (groin) was placed on the disabled list Monday, and Machado will garner most starts at the hot corner in his stead, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports. This news doesn't affect the stud's immense fantasy value this season, but it could preserve Machado's third-base eligibility for the 2019 campaign.
More News
-
Dodgers' Manny Machado: Reaches base four times in debut•
-
Dodgers' Manny Machado: Will play shortstop, third base for new club•
-
Dodgers' Manny Machado: Trade to Dodgers in place•
-
Orioles' Manny Machado: Trade to Dodgers appears imminent•
-
Orioles' Manny Machado: Likely headed to Dodgers•
-
Orioles' Manny Machado: Exits early as precaution•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Familia replacements
Jeurys Familia is the latest closer shipped to a contender to serve in a set-up role. Here...
-
Week 18 two-start pitcher rankings
Time to get back to thinking about seven-day scoring periods, beginning with Week 18 (July...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 18
Short week is in progress. What about the first full week after the All-Star break? Scott White...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Baez moving
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Fantasy baseball, Week 18: Sit Story
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Breakout pitchers for the second half
Wondering how you can save your pitching staff? Scott White has eight breakout picks for the...