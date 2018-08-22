Dodgers' Manny Machado: Three hits including homer
Machado went 3-for-5 with a solo home run and a strikeout in Tuesday's loss to the Cardinals.
Machado crushed his 29th homer in the seventh inning and reached twice via single, but it wasn't enough in the 5-2 loss. The 26-year-old continues to hit well since coming over to Los Angeles, slashing .280/.366/.464 with five homers, 12 RBI and five steals since being acquired over the All-Star break.
