Machado went 3-for-5 with a solo home run and a strikeout in Tuesday's loss to the Cardinals.

Machado crushed his 29th homer in the seventh inning and reached twice via single, but it wasn't enough in the 5-2 loss. The 26-year-old continues to hit well since coming over to Los Angeles, slashing .280/.366/.464 with five homers, 12 RBI and five steals since being acquired over the All-Star break.