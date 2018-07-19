Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said that Machado will play both shortstop and third base for the Dodgers, Bill Shaikin of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Chris Taylor had been acting as the Dodgers' regular shortstop but can play multiple positions, so he'll likely slide over to second base or play the outfield to accommodate Machado, who was acquired Wednesday in a blockbuster deal with the Orioles. Third baseman Justin Turner hasn't started anywhere but third base since 2015, though the Dodgers won't mind giving his 33-year-old legs regular rest, which would afford Machado occasional work at the hot corner. Machado has been exclusively a shortstop this season after being exclusively a third baseman in 2017. It appears that he may be able to enter next season with eligibility at both positions in some -- if not most -- formats, providing a small boost to his already high value in keeper leagues.