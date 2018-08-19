X-rays on Machado's wrist came back negative, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports. I'm good, guys," the infielder said.

Machado went for X-rays after taking a pitch off his wrist in the ninth inning of Sunday's win over the Mariners. Fortunately, it appears the star infielder is simply dealing with a bruise. Machado said he expects to play against the Cardinals on Monday, though it wouldn't be surprising to see the Dodgers give him a day. He was 2-for-5 with two runs scored before exiting Sunday.