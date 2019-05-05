Dodgers' Matt Beaty: Optioned to Triple-A
Beaty has been sent to Triple-A Oklahoma City, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.
The Dodgers signed Travis d'Arnaud Sunday, so Beaty was sent down to clear a roster spot. The 26-year-old recorded three at-bats with the big club following his April 30 promotion, getting hits in two of them.
