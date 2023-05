Muncy (hamstring) is not in the lineup for Monday's contest versus the Nationals, Mike DiGiovanna of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Muncy exited Sunday's game against the Rays with what was described as a left hamstring cramp. He has not yet had a scheduled MRI, per DiGiovanna, but the infielder thinks he'll only miss a day or two of action, for what it's worth. He'll begin Monday's game on the bench, with Chris Taylor drawing the start at the hot corner.