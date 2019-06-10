Dodgers' Max Muncy: Accounts for lone run in win

Muncy went 2-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk in Sunday's 1-0 win over the Giants.

Muncy's first-inning blast into McCovey Cove held up as the difference in the low-scoring contest and may have helped him earn some new fans in light of his colorful post-game comments directed at Madison Bumgarner, who took offense with the first baseman's home-run trot. The 28-year-old reached base two more times for good measure and now maintains a .372 on-base percentage to supplement his strong power production (.236 ISO). He's not quite on pace for a second straight 35-homer campaign, but Muncy is proving that his 2018 breakout was no fluke.