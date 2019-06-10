Dodgers' Max Muncy: Accounts for lone run in win
Muncy went 2-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk in Sunday's 1-0 win over the Giants.
Muncy's first-inning blast into McCovey Cove held up as the difference in the low-scoring contest and may have helped him earn some new fans in light of his colorful post-game comments directed at Madison Bumgarner, who took offense with the first baseman's home-run trot. The 28-year-old reached base two more times for good measure and now maintains a .372 on-base percentage to supplement his strong power production (.236 ISO). He's not quite on pace for a second straight 35-homer campaign, but Muncy is proving that his 2018 breakout was no fluke.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 12
Our Scott White was forced to dive a little deeper for his sleeper hitters in Week 12, but...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 12
Week 12 is shaping up to be an excellent time for two-start sleepers, according to Scott White,...
-
Alvarez the one we've been waiting for
He's here, and he's perfect. Scott White shares in the joy of the most anticipated prospect...
-
Week 12 Fantasy Baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, trade chart
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Waivers: Keuchel signs, aces struggle
The Dallas Keuchel deal dominated headlines on a day when Max Kepler hit three home runs and...