Dodgers' Max Muncy: Activated off paternity list
RotoWire Staff
The Dodgers activated Muncy (personal) off the paternity list Friday, J.P. Hoornstra of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.
Muncy ended up being out of the lineup for three days while on paternity leave. Luke Williams was sent down to Triple-A Oklahoma City in a corresponding transaction.
