Muncy is no longer using a step-back in his swing as he did for the latter part of last season, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Muncy adopted the step-back last year in part to "lock things in place" following a rough start to the campaign that was likely connected to lingering ligament damage in his elbow. Ardaya reports that Muncy visited Driveline in the offseason and took up weighted bat training that has resulted in a quicker swing, and the veteran appears to be back to full health for the coming campaign. Muncy has so far shown positive results this spring, slashing .292/.393/.500 with a home run, two doubles and three RBI over 28 plate appearances.