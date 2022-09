Muncy went 3-for-5 with one homer, three RBI and two runs scored in Wednesday's win over San Francisco.

Muncy increased the Dodgers' lead to four with a three-run homer off righty reliever Zack Littell in the eighth. After a stretch of 13 games without a home run, the 32-year-old has now hit three in his last two games. The second baseman had gone four straight games without a hit but bounced back with what is now a modest five-game hit streak that includes back-to-back three-hit games.