Muncy is starting at first base and hitting seventh against the Giants on Tuesday, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.

Muncy sat out Monday, but he's back in action for this tilt against the Giants and Madison Bumgarner. He had an .890 OPS over 102 at-bats against left-handed pitching in his breakout season last year, and he'll look to get his bat rolling in this contest as he's just 2-for-16 to start 2019.