Dodgers' Max Muncy: Back in starting nine
Muncy (ankle) is starting at second base and batting fifth Friday night against the Rockies, Jorge Castillo of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Muncy has been nursing a bruised ankle, but it's evidently not serious enough to cause an extended absence. He's currently in the midst of an eight-game hitting streak, going 10-for-28 with four homers and eight RBI over that stretch.
