Muncy went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in the Dodgers' 11-1 rout of Seattle on Friday.

He had just one hit in his last 12 at-bats coming into this contest but Muncy broke out of that with yet another home run, continuing what has been one of the more unexpected power showings in baseball to this point in the season. The 27-year-old now has 27 long balls in 100 games in 2018, and he's been far from a one-trick pony, as the .255/.377/.575 slash line he's posted is also phenomenal.