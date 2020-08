Muncy is starting at first base and batting fifth against San Francisco on Saturday.

Muncy hit first or second in the order in each of his first 13 starts to begin the season, but he was moved down to the sixth spot Friday after collecting only one hit over his previous five contests. The 29-year-old responded with a solo home run, and manager Dave Roberts will have him bat fifth for the team Saturday. On the season, Muncy is slashing .182/.328/.436 with four home runs over 67 plate appearances.