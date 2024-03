Muncy is away from Dodgers camp Tuesday due to illness, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.

He hasn't been in the team's lineup for a few days, and the illness likely explains why that's the case. The Dodgers have just one more Cactus League game before heading to South Korea to take on the Padres in the first two regular-season contests March 20 and 21, but it's not clear whether Muncy will be ready to play Wednesday versus the Mariners.