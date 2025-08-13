Muncy was scratched from the lineup ahead of Wednesday's game versus the Angels due to right side soreness, Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Muncy's side began bothering him while he was hitting in the cages prior to Wednesday's contest, so the Dodgers decided to sit him down as a precaution. The 34-year-old is being considered day-to-day for now, and he'll benefit from an additional day off Thursday to recover before Los Angeles begins a three-game series against San Diego.