Dodgers' Max Muncy: Belts 11th homer

Muncy went 2-for-5 with a home run, double and another run scored Wednesday's 9-8 win over the Mets.

Muncy and Joc Pederson went back-to-back with solo home runs off Edwin Diaz on the ninth inning as the Dodgers rallied from a 8-5 deficit for the win. The 28-year-old has become quite the everyday player for the Dodgers this year, batting .269/.363/.505 with 11 home runs, 32 RBI, 32 runs scored and three stolen bases.