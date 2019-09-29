Dodgers' Max Muncy: Belts 35th homer

Muncy went 2-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk in Saturday's win over the Giants.

Muncy launched a 429-foot shot to right field in the sixth inning to plate the final run in the 2-0 victory. The 29-year-old has followed last season's breakout performance with another strong campaign in 2019, tying last year's mark with 35 homers while slashing .252/.370/.518 and placing second on the squad in RBI (98), runs (99) and walks (86).