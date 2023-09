Muncy went 2-for-5 with a solo home run and an additional RBI in Friday's 8-5 win over Washington.

Muncy tied the score 3-3 with his fourth-inning solo shot and added an RBI single in the sixth. The veteran infielder went deep three times over his final six games in August, but this was his first home run through six contests in September. Muncy is batting just .207 on the campaign, though he's tied for eighth in the NL with 33 homers and ranks fourth with 93 RBI.