Muncy went 1-for-4 with a solo home run and a walk in Friday's 11-3 loss to the Marlins.

Muncy's homer was just his second in 13 games this month. While he's hit for a poor average all year, he's often made up for it with solid power outside of a few slumps. Through 100 contests overall, the infielder is up to 29 long balls, 77 RBI, 68 runs scored, a stolen base, nine doubles and a .194/.331/.472 slash line.