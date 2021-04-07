Muncy went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run in Tuesday's 5-1 victory over the Athletics.

Muncy broke a 1-1 tie in the third inning with a two-run shot to right field. The blast against his former club was his first of the season. After batting a disappointing .192 during the abbreviated 2020 campaign, Muncy is off to a fast start with a .391/.481/.652 slash line through six games this season.

