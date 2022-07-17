Muncy went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run in Saturday's 7-1 win over the Angels.
Entering Saturday, Muncy had gone 1-for-23 with a double and seven walks in his last eight games. He doubled the Dodgers' lead with a three-run blast in the third inning for his first homer since July 5. The 31-year-old infielder still has a wretched .160 batting average this year, but he's added nine homers, 30 RBI, 35 runs scored and a stolen base through 73 contests. He's maintained a regular role in the lineup against right-handers, though he's sat out three of the Dodgers' 15 games in July.