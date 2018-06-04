Muncy went 2-for-4 with two home runs and four RBI on Sunday against the Rockies.

Muncy took right-hander Chad Bettis deep for both of his home runs Sunday, with a solo homer in the second inning followed by a three-run home run in the third. He now has nine home runs on the season, four of which have come in the past week. His recent success has caused the Dodgers to consider giving him playing time at second base, which has the potential to solidify his playing time while also adding to his eligibility.