Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said over the weekend that he anticipates Muncy (oblique) spending the minimum 10 days on the injured list, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Roberts' comments imply some level of confidence that Muncy is dealing with a low-grade strain to his right oblique, but given the volatile timetables typically associated with this type of injury, it's hardly a given that the 30-year-old will be ready to return from the IL when first eligible June 22. Muncy will travel with the Dodgers for their six-game, two-city road trip that begins Friday, and he'll likely need to prove his health in batting practice and fielding and baserunning drills during the upcoming weekend in order to guarantee a brief IL stint.