Muncy is out of the lineup Sunday against the Padres, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.

With lefty Eric Lauer on the hill for San Diego, Muncy will give way to platoon mate Kyle Farmer at third base. While the lefty-hitting Muncy should benefit from the larger share of starts at the position until Justin Turner (wrists) returns from the disabled list, the 27-year-old doesn't offer much fantasy appeal due to a dearth of power and a high strikeout rate that may continue to suppress his batting average.